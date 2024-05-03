Watch CBS News
Local News

Sunny and dry in the afternoon, slightly higher rain chance for the weekend

By KC Sherman

/ CBS Miami

South Florida Weather for Friday 5/3/2024 7AM
South Florida Weather for Friday 5/3/2024 7AM 00:32

MIAMI - After a few isolated showers in the morning, sunshine and dry conditions will return Friday afternoon, with showers focused inland and well west of the metropolitan areas.

Look for highs back into the middle 80s with a breeze out of the east.

next-wx-daily-explainer.png
What to expect NEXT Weather

A little more moisture moving in this weekend will lead to a slightly higher rain chance on Saturday and Sunday. However, with winds still out of the east, most of the shower activity will be in the morning hours, with dry conditions returning each afternoon.

High pressure will continue to keep our area mainly dry into next week. Highs will slowly warm towards the upper 80s by late in the work week.

KC Sherman
KC Sherman

KC Sherman joined CBS News Miami as a weekend morning meteorologist in April 2023 but she is no stranger to the Sunshine State. Prior to joining the CBS News Miami team, she worked at WINK-TV, the CBS affiliate in Fort Myers.

First published on May 3, 2024 / 7:51 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.