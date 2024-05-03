Sunny and dry in the afternoon, slightly higher rain chance for the weekend

MIAMI - After a few isolated showers in the morning, sunshine and dry conditions will return Friday afternoon, with showers focused inland and well west of the metropolitan areas.

Look for highs back into the middle 80s with a breeze out of the east.

What to expect NEXT Weather

A little more moisture moving in this weekend will lead to a slightly higher rain chance on Saturday and Sunday. However, with winds still out of the east, most of the shower activity will be in the morning hours, with dry conditions returning each afternoon.

High pressure will continue to keep our area mainly dry into next week. Highs will slowly warm towards the upper 80s by late in the work week.