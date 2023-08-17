Summer is over, thousands return to class for Miami-Dade's first day of public school

Summer is over, return to class in Miami-Dade for first day of public school

Summer is over, return to class in Miami-Dade for first day of public school

MIAMI - Summer is officially over for Miami-Dade public school students as they head back to the classroom for the first day of school.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the state's largest school district with 331,500 students, is excited to get the new year going.

Early Thursday morning, buses rolled out to pick up students in the third-largest school district in the country.

The district has 700 school bus drivers but there are still 20 vacancies.

This year, the district added brand new electric buses to the fleet. Right now there are 20 electric "clean energy," and eventually there will be 50 servicing the routes.

Superintendent Jose Dotres said this year they will focus on proficiency. He said educators will work to meet new standards and understand new assessments focused on closing the achievement gap. He added that mental health and the well-being of students will continue to be a priority as will safety at schools.

Dotres will visit several schools throughout the day to check in with teachers and students.

New this year, in conjunction with the University of Florida, the district is offering artificial intelligence courses for high school students

Returning this year, free breakfasts and lunches for all public school students.