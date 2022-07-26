Suicide Prevention Lifeline sees massive uptick in calls after changing from 10-digit number to 988

MIAMI – The Suicide Prevention Lifeline has seen a major increase in calls in the week since changing from a 10-digit number to an easier-to-remember three-digit number. It is now a matter of dialing or texting 9-8-8.

It is the same crisis intervention counseling on the other end. The only difference is that shortened number. This simple change seems to be putting more people in touch with help on the other line.

The local 211 helpline connects South Floridians to services in their community. One important aspect of that is fielding calls for suicide prevention.

"We have been providing that work, that crisis intervention through the suicide hotline, for going on 20 years now," said Richard Shutes.

Shutes, the director of Helpline Services for the Miami office, says whether you dial 988 or the local 211 – depending on your location – you'll be connected to a trained counselor in your area. Or, if the line is busy, the caller is automatically routed to a national backup, so there is someone on the other end right away.

"We work with people with where they're at. If they are needing help with finding a place where they can go and receive therapy, or maybe they're wanting to, you know, find a hospital that can help with a psychiatric crisis, we can help make that connection and put all the pieces together," explained Shutes.

Since the launch of the three-digit number, nationally, there were 96,000 calls, texts and chats in the last week. That's a 45% increase from the previous week and a 66% increase from the same week last year.

"There is data that shows significant decrease in suicidality during the course of an actual telephone session with crisis units or with hotlines, such as 988," said Dr. Natasha Poulopoulos, a clinical psychologist.

Poulopoulos said the purpose of the new number is quicker, easier access.

"Per the CDC, one in five individuals in the US – 18 and up – experience a mental health issue," she said. "And I think the pandemic shed a very needed light on the fact that we're lacking mental health resources."

An organization providing some of those resources free of charge, like support groups and classes, is NAMI Miami. Celia Morales is a program coordinator, but also a mother of two children who have benefited from their services.

"My children didn't choose to have a mental health condition," Morales said. "It's my responsibility to be able to arm myself with the necessary tools to support them in their journey."

She wants people to know support is out there.

"It's a brave thing to reach out for help, and once you reach out for help, it is our community's responsibility to be there and to be able to act," she said.

Broward, 211 also answers Suicide Prevention Lifeline calls, which they have done for the last nine years. They provided us with some local numbers.

Over the last week, after they transitioned to 9-8-8, the Broward call center received 196 calls. That's compared to 169 the week before, which is about a 16% increase.

The Miami office did not have those numbers immediately available, but noted a slight uptick.

Links to resources: