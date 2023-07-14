Subtropical Storm Don has formed in the central Atlantic
Friday morning the center of the system was about 1165 miles west-southwest of the Azores. It was moving to the north at 6 mph with 50 mph winds.
The storm is forecast to move to the north over the next couple of days and take a turn to the east on Sunday. Gradual weakening is expected during the next few days.
There are no watches or warnings in effect for this storm.
