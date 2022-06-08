Watch CBS News
Local News

Subaru of Pembroke Pines presents checks for over $108,000 to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Humane Society of Broward County

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

PEMBROKE PINES – Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital and the Humane Society of Broward County have a lot to smile about.

Subaru of Pembroke Pines presented checks to both organizations as part of its annual Subaru Share the Love campaign.

For every vehicle purchased or leased during the period, Subaru donated $250 to a hometown charity of the customer's choosing – in this case, Joe DiMaggio or the Humane Society.

img-7759.jpg
The check for $84,162 for Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital being presented by Craig Zinn and Subaru of Pembroke Pines. Subaru of Pembroke Pines

Well, Subaru of Pembroke Pines sold plenty of vehicles, because the company raised a combined $108,074.

"In South Florida, not only do you want to be a good businessman, but you want to be a good man in business," said Craig Zinn, founder and CEO of the Craig Zinn Automotive Group. "It's very important to be part of the local charities, especially when it comes to our future – our children, our hospitals and our pets."

Joe DiMaggio was presented with a check for $84,162, while the Humane Society received $23,912.

img-7731.jpg
The check for $23,912 for the Humane Society of Broward County being presented by Craig Zinn and Subaru of Pembroke Pines. Subaru of Pembroke Pines

Subaru of Pembroke Pines has donated over $1.4 million to the community through Subaru Share the Love, making it the program's largest donor.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on June 7, 2022 / 8:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.