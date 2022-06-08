Subaru of Pembroke Pines presents checks for over $108,000 to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Humane Society of Broward County

PEMBROKE PINES – Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital and the Humane Society of Broward County have a lot to smile about.

Subaru of Pembroke Pines presented checks to both organizations as part of its annual Subaru Share the Love campaign.

For every vehicle purchased or leased during the period, Subaru donated $250 to a hometown charity of the customer's choosing – in this case, Joe DiMaggio or the Humane Society.

The check for $84,162 for Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital being presented by Craig Zinn and Subaru of Pembroke Pines. Subaru of Pembroke Pines

Well, Subaru of Pembroke Pines sold plenty of vehicles, because the company raised a combined $108,074.

"In South Florida, not only do you want to be a good businessman, but you want to be a good man in business," said Craig Zinn, founder and CEO of the Craig Zinn Automotive Group. "It's very important to be part of the local charities, especially when it comes to our future – our children, our hospitals and our pets."

Joe DiMaggio was presented with a check for $84,162, while the Humane Society received $23,912.

The check for $23,912 for the Humane Society of Broward County being presented by Craig Zinn and Subaru of Pembroke Pines. Subaru of Pembroke Pines

Subaru of Pembroke Pines has donated over $1.4 million to the community through Subaru Share the Love, making it the program's largest donor.