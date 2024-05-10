Phillies top Marlins 8-2

Ranger Suárez pitched seven scoreless innings, Nick Castellanos and Johan Rojas hit solo homers, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 8-2 Friday night.

The game was played in front of a crowd of 15,119, the majority appearing to cheer for Philadelphia in Miami's first home game since trading two-time batting champion Luis Arraez to the Padres on May 4. Before the game, a handful of longtime Marlins fans gathered outside loanDepot Park to protest the state of the franchise.

Rojas and J.T. Realmuto each had three of Philadelphia's 15 hits. Bryce Harper had two hits, including an RBI double. Kyle Schwarber and Cristian Pache had two apiece.

Suárez (7-0), who entered the game with a 1.72 ERA, allowed just three hits while striking out nine and walking two. Gregory Soto replaced Suárez in the eighth and allowed a two-run double to Josh Bell that ended the shutout bid.

Castellanos opened the scoring in the second when he hammered starter Trevor Roger's first-pitch changeup 400 feet to right-center for his third home run of the season. Rojas hit an RBI single off Rogers later in the inning, then homered off reliever Eli Villalobos in the seventh to put Philadelphia up 7-0.

The Phillies built a five-run lead in the fourth against Rogers (0-6). Pache doubled to drive in leadoff hitter Whit Merrifield, who reached on a fielding error by third baseman Jake Burger, and Schwarber drove in two with a grounder to right. Rogers was lifted after intentionally walking Harper a couple batters later, a move that was met with a host of boos.

The Marlins 26-year-old left-hander gave up nine hits, five runs — four earned — walked two and struck out three.

A frustrated Rogers could be seen slamming his glove on the ground, throwing his cap and swatting at some cups in the dugout following the outing.

Bryan De La Cruz doubled off Suárez in the first, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Christian Bethancourt added Miami's other hits against Suárez. Chisholm moved to 300 career hits with his double in the seventh.

The Marlins dropped to 1-6 since the Arraez trade.

Right-hander Taijuan Walker (2-0, 6.39) will start for the Phillies on Saturday. The Marlins have not named a starter.

