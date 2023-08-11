Style Saves aims to send 15,000 underserved students back to school

WYNWOOD - It's set up day inside Nana Wynwood Convention Center Friday morning for the 12th annual Style Saves back-to-school weekend happening Saturday and Sunday.

The Miami-based non-profit was founded by president Rachael Russell Saiger and vice president Isabela Rangel Grutman.

Now, in its 12th year, Style Saves aims to send some 15,000 underserved students back to school with everything they need and then some.

The families chosen are those who are the most in need.

"We start with the migrant camps, we start with the homeless shelters, all the underserved communities and foster care organizations, you know, silent victims of crime, children of inmates, all different sorts of organizations, Russell Saiger said.

All of the products are donated. Students will find everything from fully loaded backpacks, t-shirts, uniforms, jeans, glasses and jewelry.

Kids can even get a haircut and have manicures. There are lots of surprises.

"The families are so grateful and it's like for some of those kids, it's the first time they're getting a haircut, or they get so excited over their backpacks. It's brand new and it's like a superhero backpack, right? It's very gratifying to see," said Grutman.

More than 500 volunteers of all ages will be helping out all weekend.

This is the 6th year Austin Reynolds has been donating his time and he says it has become a labor of love.

"I came here the first year and it truly held a special place in my heart because I see kids smiling, loving life, having a great day and it's just so heart whelming to know that we can make a positive impact," Reynolds said.

"And it just shows a world that anything is possible if you put your mind to it."

Lorenza Dutreuil, 14, and her sister Florencia, 10, are both volunteering and will also receive the back-to-school items. They enjoy every part of it.

"It's hard. it's kind of tiring, but you know, when you get through it's going to make the other kids happy and they will be wishing that they can come here again," said Florencia.

"It helps us with the hassle because we have to run to the store and we don't know if maybe your parents can't afford it. You know, it helps a lot with money and stuff", Lorenza said.

"It makes you feel good and ready for the school year?" asked CBS News. Miami's Lisa Petrillo.

"Yes," she said

Style Saves is on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Style Saves is on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.


