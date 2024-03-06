Watch CBS News
Stunning images of snatch-and-grab robbery in Miami

By Peter D'Oench

Woman on scooter robbed
MIAMI — A woman is on the back of a scooter at a red light when someone jumps out of a newer-model, silver Hyundai Elantra and knocks her off the scooter while stealing her purse. 

The driver of the scooter pursues the robbery suspect as he runs back to the Hyundai and takes off. 

It happened just after 2 a.m., at northwest 19th Ave., and 28th St., on Saturday, February 18.

"Just seeing how brazen this robber was," said Miami Police Officer Mike Vega, "just puts the fear into them and we see how the robber takes the purse and gets back into the vehicle.

"We want to get him off the street," said Vega.

Fortunately, the victim was not seriously injured.

Miami Police spokesman, Officer Mike Vega believes this suspect may have victimized others and could strike again. 

He was wearing a grey hoodie and black pants.

If you can help find him, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

First published on March 6, 2024 / 1:08 PM EST

