Watch CBS News
Local News

Study says couples in Miami who split rent can save nearly $15,000 per person

By Alyssa Dzikowski

/ CBS Miami

New study finds couples could save thousands by splitting rent
New study finds couples could save thousands by splitting rent 00:45

MIAMI --  A new study by ''Apartment Advisor'' found that couples could save several thousands of dollars a year by splitting the rent.

And with a growing number of Americans ending up homeless due to rent increasing who doesn't love the sound of that?

The study broke down the savings based on the cost of an average one-bedroom in the most expensive U.S. cities.

New York City tops the list with an annual rent savings of more than $26,000.

Coming in number five, partners in Miami could save nearly $15,000 per person.

So, what do you think? Is love transactional? 

First published on February 13, 2024 / 9:11 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.