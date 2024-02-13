Study says couples in Miami who split rent can save nearly $15,000 per person

New study finds couples could save thousands by splitting rent

MIAMI -- A new study by ''Apartment Advisor'' found that couples could save several thousands of dollars a year by splitting the rent.

And with a growing number of Americans ending up homeless due to rent increasing who doesn't love the sound of that?

The study broke down the savings based on the cost of an average one-bedroom in the most expensive U.S. cities.

New York City tops the list with an annual rent savings of more than $26,000.

Coming in number five, partners in Miami could save nearly $15,000 per person.

So, what do you think? Is love transactional?