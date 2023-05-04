Expert recommends alternatives to melatonin when it comes to children

Expert recommends alternatives to melatonin when it comes to children

Expert recommends alternatives to melatonin when it comes to children

MIAMI - A seemingly natural and harmless gummy may pack more of a punch than initially thought.

A variety of melatonin gummies were tested by researchers with the American Medical Association, in an effort to see just how potent these little sweets are.

And the results were shocking. Eighty-eight percent of the gummies were inaccurately labeled.

Researchers say, some of these gummies had less melatonin than advertised, but others, had 347% more.

That means the 1mg gummy, marketed for kids could be equivalent to eating almost three and a half gummies.

"That's wild, I mean, if it's your melatonin gummies, is it your vitamins too?"

Dr. Heidi Cohen is the ER director at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

She says doctors have seen a major increase in kids using melatonin since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There was a lot of anxiety in the pandemic, about COVID, being back in public, and back with other people and I think that sleep was affected by that."

The issue is that melatonin supplements are not regulated by the FDA, meaning these gummies don't have the pressure to be that accurate.

But data shows just how much that can backfire, according to the CDC.

U.S. Poison Control Centers received 530% more calls on kids accidentally overdosing on melatonin from 2012 to 2021.

"If you are taking something in excess, there will always be side effects, so excessive sedation and sleepiness is always a concern, there have been two deaths associated from melatonin."

Dr. Cohen told CBS News Miami's Gabby Arzola there is very little research that shows that melatonin is effective, and do come with side effects, because of that, she rarely prescribes it to her patients.

"So just because it's natural, doesn't mean it's safe?" asked Arzola.

"It doesn't make it safer because it's organic or natural," said Cohen.

Dr. Cohen recommends:

Talking to a doctor, and finding the root as to why your child isn't sleeping.

Take away all electronics, like phones and tv watching at least 30 minutes before bedtime.

And make sure they have a dark, quiet, and cool place to sleep.

And if you do want to give your child melatonin, she says, make sure you give your child the right amount based on their age and weight, and make sure it's stored in an area that they can't get to and accidentally confuse them as candy.

"Anytime a med is in the form of a candy or gummy, there's potential for abuse because it tastes delicious, it's colorful, and looks like candy, and kids don't read the label, or can't read it."