Study: Black dads more involved in children's lives than other groups

MIAMI - Members of Congress joined a policy meeting to tackle negative stereotypes of Black fathers.

U.S. House of Representatives member Frederica Wilson of Florida's 24th District organized it with support from the Omega Psi Phi fraternity and researchers involved in a 2013 Centers for Disease Control study that found Black fathers more involved in their children's lives compared to other racial groups.

"Think about how this group was dogged by the school-to-prison pipeline, mass incarceration, health disparities and continuing to shoulder the gun violence epidemic spends more time with their children than others," Rep. Wilson said.

Corey G. Patterson is a certified public accountant and partner in a Broward County firm. He holds two college degrees and professional certifications. Thanks to his four-year-old fishing buddy, though, Patterson has a more defining label.

"I think the best thing and the best title I've ever had is the title of being a father," Patterson said. "It feels like you get the opportunity to go in a time machine and give all of the lessons that you learned throughout life to a younger version of yourself.

He wakes his son, Cole, up at 6:30 every morning with the theme song of the cartoon DuckTales just to see the child start his day with happiness. Patterson and his wife also structure their schedules around Cole's youth basketball practices and games.

"When I kind of go through my day and I'm explaining the things I do with my son, people look at me like, really," Patterson said. "You're doing that?"

It is a question the CDC researched last decade. Still, a narrative suggesting black fathers are less than the most involved in their children's lives persists enough for Rep. Wilson to call a policy meeting at the U.S. Capitol last week.

"It is very disingenuous the way they are perceived and stereotyped across this nation," Rep. Wilson said. "It's time to amplify the message."

The Congressional Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys plans to produce research that attacks disparities and misconceptions. They hope organizations in Miami and other communities use their platforms to bring attention to harm stereotypes bring.

Between trips to parks and story time every night with his son Cole, Patterson is an advocate for the Fatherhood Task Force of South Florida, a group that supports, trains, teaches and workshops with dads around Miami.

"I think that false narrative is discouraging to young fathers," Patterson said. "If you see other fathers be engaged, sometimes that gives you ideas on how to be engaged. If you see other fathers getting involved, reading to their children, that lets you know okay, that is something that I can do."