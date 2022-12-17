Students who shine: Somerset Academy's Angie Rossi, a 7th grader who leads by example

MIAMI - The school bell rings at Somerset Academy in South Miami. Seconds later the chatter, laughter, and shouts of hundreds of students muddle together to create a din that wafts through the hallways.

In the middle of it all, one of those students who everyone loves and looks up to.

She is Angie Rossi, engaging in hallway high fives, or a simple good morning hug.

Angie is one of those students involved in everything.

"I want to get into Saint Brendan for high school," said Angie. "So, I try my best. I'm on student council since fourth grade, SOMI Cares club, and I own a small business."

Excuse me? A 12-year-old with her own art business?

Believe it or not, yes. The 7th grader owns "Angie's Digital Art."

"She actually designed our student council t-shirts last year," said Cecilia Guilart, Somerset Academy Principal. "She's just one of those students who is willing to help no matter what. Her teachers love her. Her friends love her."

Angie showed us the t-shirt she created. A maroon shirt with a graphic print complete with her initials on it.

Angie continued to walk through SOMI giving us a tour. She offered a smile to everyone in the halls including her Spanish teacher, who's also her mom.

Sandra Rossi, not being biased, sees something special in her daughter.

Sandra said, "She wants to please and really help from the heart. She doesn't follow the crowd. She is kind of her own. And that's what makes her special to me."

It's Angie's caring nature that first gained the attention of all of her teachers and fellow students.

She's in the SOMI Cares Club, which holds food drives and fundraisers for the less fortunate.

Bianca Pittaluga Escobar, Angie's Language Arts and Journalism teacher sings her praises.

She said, "She jumps at any opportunity where she can help. I am pregnant right now and I was telling my husband last night that if we're having a daughter, I would love for her to be just like Angie because she has a heart of gold and I think that is the most valuable thing that a child can have in the world we live in today ".

High praise indeed for a 7th grader on student council, who plays volleyball, loves math and reading, works on a podcast cover for SOMI, and someone who leads by example.

Guilart said, "She really lives our school's mantra which is: Just be kind, act responsibly, work hard, and strive for greatness and she perseveres at everything she sets her mind to".

The accolades will keep coming for this young lady who has vaulted to the head of the class.