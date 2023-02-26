Students who Shine: Lola McClure

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Sophomore student Lola McClure is the junior varsity captain at Cooper City High School who is seen as someone who glows throughout the school halls.

"She's one of our spirited students," said Nicole Hicks, the school's activities coordinator. "She's a real go-getter. She's very inclusive. She kind of brought a lot of worthwhile causes."

One of those causes demonstrates the selfless spirit of the 16-year-old.

Much of her time at home is spent managing her non-proft called Kindness Couture, which collects underwear and delivers them to kids in foster care and homeless shelters.

She said since 2019 she has donated more than 10,000 pairs, each accompanied by a message of inspiration.

Lola McClure, student at Cooper City High School. CBS 4

One of the messages that she read to CBS 4: "You are braver than you believe, stronger than you, the same, and smarter than you think we hope this underwear brightens your day"

What's her inspiration?

Her younger brother.

"Quinn has really impacted my life because he was adopted," she said. "We adopted him when he was two days old. A big thing of why I do Kindness Couture is because I think what if we didn't adopt him? He might be in a foster care system and he might be one of those children who has gotten underwear from us who needed it and (it) gave him confidence to feel good about himself. He really just inspires me."

While at school, she also serves as the corresponding secretary for student government.

She's also on the varsity lacrosse team along with being in the Best Buddies club for special needs kids..

Lola also happens to be Miss Treasure Coast, which is part of the Miss America pageant organization.

The 10th grade student is involved in 12 to 15 different extracurricular activities and organizations.

She also takes the time to read a special book to kids.

"This book is called 'Kindness Big and Small' and I wrote it," she said recently to a group small children gathered on the floor in font of her.

"I wrote it with my sister and my brother," she said. "The book is to help young kids learn how they can be kind in their community and what they can do to help."