Students Who Shine: Charisma DaSilva

MIAMI -- Charisma DaSilva, a senior at Miami Carol City High School, had a vision about creating a green space that could be enjoyed by students and staff.

"So basically we are trying to do outdoor learning," she said. "To where classes can come out here, learn math, music, science. So basically what you do in the classroom you can go outside."

A structural deck has already been built at the Miami Gardens school. The space will house seating around the deck and include plants, flowers and a butterfly garden, which was important to the 17-year-old student.

Environmental Studies became a passion after she completed the Aspen Challenge and was impressed by a film shown during the event.

"It motivated all of us to do something about it," she said. "So our research learned about climate gentrification, the monarch waystation, about how the monarch butterfly is a pollinator and they're going extinct. These are other pollinators as well. It did educate me a lot. I did have some feel for the environment, but I didn't fully know the impact that we were putting onto it".



At her school, she wears a tiara and sash that says "Miss Carol City," an honor conferred on her by her student peers.

"My position is probably the most rigorous in a sense, because I'm not only representing the school, but I'm also trying to make the school a better place in terms of activities, academics, and our population essentially," she said. "Trying to get more kids to come to our school."

Charisma is a student who blossomed during her scholastic career. She has always been an A-student, garnering attention from her principal, advisers and teachers.

"I think it's her overall spirit," Principal Kenneth Williams said. "She comes in with ideas. She comes in productive. And many times when she has questions she has solutions for it."

Chardae Jenkins, Dean of Students and and a teacher at the school, is just blown away by Charisma.

"The name speaks for itself, Charisma," Jenkins said. "There's something about her that other children at Carol city don't possess.".

The student said she chose the school because of the Law Magnet program, where she excels.

She is a leader in the pre-law classes.

Charisma played basketball at one point and is in the Key Club and SGA.

Fellow students said she's a good person.

"Definitely think she is a leader," student De'Zyre Frederick said. "She's outgoing. She wants everyone to be successful. She's willing to put herself out there to help others. She's just a very caring person. And overall great friend."



