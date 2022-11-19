Students Who Shine: Addiel Santana, 13, Hammocks Middle School

MIAMI – While there are hundreds of great students at Hammocks Middle School, a particular 8th grader stands out from the rest.

The 13-year-old stands in front of his middle school signage with a big smile.

"Hi, welcome to Hammocks Middle School, Academy of Legal Studies," said Addiel Santana. He isn't the welcoming committee, but he could be. Around these parts he's known as "the little mayor."

Hammocks Middle School Principal Deborah Leal said, "He's a very gregarious student. He's very engaging. He loves to speak to people. He likes to engage with both adults and students."

If Leal could replicate students like Addiel, she would.

Addiel is very accelerated in his course, she said. In fact, he takes high school level courses.

"He's very smart, very bright. But, again, he is very engaging and has the ability to want to learn."

He migrated from Cuba in 2017 and learned English in a little more than a year while going to school.

He developed a love for law enforcement and the Police Explorer Program.

Addiel Santana said, "We get all the learnings our officers go through, but in an academy that is established for students to learn and have scenarios, to get them involved with law enforcement in the community. And that program really establishes character and morals."

That's just one of the extra curriculars Addiel enjoys. He's in numerous programs including "pre law" where he dons a robe as the judge. In a classroom set up like a court room he and his classmates run through mock trials. Perhaps – a little foreshadowing of his future.

"I've always wanted to be a law enforcement officer. And in the future … maybe be a judge," said Addiel. "But I do want to go into the law enforcement field."

He's also in student government and was voted class president. He can be seen on in school tv every morning doing the morning announcements. A classmate, who calls Addiel her best friend since elementary school, recognizes Addiel as someone who makes a difference.

"He's always been a natural born leader," said Glenda Rodriguez. "Everything about him. ... He is a determined person. He knows how to inspire you."

This young man works in the front office as an aide. The administration says he's incredibly helpful. He'll run errands, greet visitors to the school, and does anything asked of him with a smile.

Addiel's counselor Kerra Perez said, "When we have new students come in, he is always willing to give them a tour of the school. Show them around. Make them feel welcome. Addiel is just wonderful in that sense – accepting of everybody."

And when he's not helping in the office, he might be helping students or even teachers with their iPads and troubleshooting apps.

You see, if he doesn't already do enough around the school, he also serves on the school's tech team. His magnet lead tech teacher is blown away with his aptitude.

"He represents the student body. And he comes with the ideas. And what I really love about him is not only does he come with ideas, but he comes with three or four solutions to go with that idea," said Beatrice Llano-Scherker, magnet lead teacher at Hammocks Middle.

The little mayor – poised to do great things and already making a difference in many lives.

"He just represents respect, cooperation, kindness," said his counselor. "I mean, every value is what Addiel represents. I tell him all the time I wish I could clone him."

This inspiring young man moves on to high school next year. He applied to Coral Reef High School. He's waiting to hear if he was accepted.