Student in custody after making bomb threat at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A juvenile who allegedly made a bomb threat at Dillard High School was taken into custody after the threat led to an evacuation of the school Friday morning, police said.

Officials swept the campus of the school, located at 2501 NW 11th Street, as a precaution after the threat was received shortly before 8 a.m.

Students were directed to outside bleachers after a bomb threat was made by a juvenile at the school, according to police. Dillard High School

Police said the student said he had a bomb, which led to the police response.

No injuries were reported and students and staff were allowed to return to campus after the police search, authorities said.