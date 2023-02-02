Student charged in beating of 3rd grader inside school bus in Homestead

MIAMI - A Coconut Palm K-8 Academy student in Homestead has been arrested and is facing charges after being accused of beating up a 3rd-grade girl inside a school bus.

It happened at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday and the entire incident was caught on video.

The video shows one older student savagely beating the third-grader in a video that has now gone viral.

Miami-Dade Schools Police arrested the accused offender and they said that the student will be facing charges.

The district released a statement saying in part: "The safety and wellbeing of our students is of the utmost importance. This school district goes to great lengths to promote the values of restraint and respect as well as using social media responsibly. We ask that parents reinforce these principles at home."

No word if a second student shown actively participating in the beatdown will be facing any charges.

The school is located in the 24400 block of SW 124th Avenue.