Student at Eugenia B Thomas school in Doral facing charges after allegedly being found with weapon on campus

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMII -- A student at a Doral elementary school on Monday was taken into custody and is facing charges after the child was allegedly found with a weapon on campus, authorities said.

No injuries were reported from the incident, which occurred at Eugenia B Thomas K-8 Center, located at 5950 NW 114th Ave, after 11 a.m..

According to an email statement to CBS 4 News, someone reported the student through the school's "See Something, Say Something" initiatives. 

After receiving the report, the student was identified and "apprehended" by law enforcement, according to the statement.

Officials aid the student would be disciplined according to school code of conduct rules.   

First published on October 3, 2022 / 4:04 PM

