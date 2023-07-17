Strong South Florida storms snarl airline travel, leave thousands of residents without power

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Summer storms swept through South Florida Sunday, bringing heavy downpours and gusty winds that knocked out power to some, snarled air travel for weekend passengers and brought down trees in areas including Coral Springs and South Miami.

According to FPL, more than 4,300 people were without power as of 9 p.m. Sunday after the severe weather moved through the region.

In addition to the storm damage and power outages, the stormy weather caused issues with airline travel.

The severe weather was blamed for uprooting this tree Sunday evening in South Florida. Special

"The flight was delayed, it was supposed to leave at 4:15 and it changed to 6:55 then it went to 7:55 and on and on, and then they said it's delayed," said traveler Keith Sibley. "I mean canceled."

"Weather started happening and now we're delayed here until midnight and (we) have missed connections in Atlanta, so I'm not going to make it to Birmingham tonight," said traveler Mark Phillips.

"It was delayed twice," said Schamara Calhoun about her flight. "The first time, they notified us and the second time I got all the way here and they said it's not going to be here until maybe after 11."

Dozens of travelers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were frustrated after their flights were either canceled or delayed.

"Coming off of vacation, I've been gone for a week already," said passenger Tim Morris. "I'm ready to get home."

"We got dogs in kennels being boarded, we got jobs to get back to tomorrow, just very frustrating," said Gregory Soldorfen.

"Kind of upset cause I didn't find out until I got here," Calhoun said.

"I have to go to work in the morning and now I'm not going to be able to do it," said Kristina Roik.

Many travelers were forced to either wait hours for their next flight or had to get hotels as a result of the rainy weather.