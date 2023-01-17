Watch CBS News
Strike "Gold" with new Florida Lottery scratch off games

TALLAHASSEE - Still bummed about not winning last weekend's Mega Millions jackpot.

Well here's your chance to become a millionaire for just a couple of bucks.

On Monday, the Florida Lottery launched four new Gold Rush Doubler scratch off games. Prices range from one dollar to $10.

The one dollar game features more than $22 million in cash prizes, including 72 top prizes of $10,000. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.88.

The two dollar Gold Rush Doubler game features more than $67 million in cash prizes, including 36 top prizes of $100,000. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.69.

The five dollar game has more than $188 million in cash prizes, including 28 top prizes of $1 million. The odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.

Finally, the $10 Gold Rush Doubler has more than $261 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2 million. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.45.

First published on January 17, 2023 / 9:28 AM

