Street closures around Hard Rock Stadium for Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix weekend

MIAMI - The Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix roars into Miami Gardens this weekend.

The city and event organizers say there will be a higher-than-normal traffic volume in and around Hard Rock Stadium.

There are also street closures to facilitate the event.

Friday Closures

NW 27th Ave: NW 191st St. to NW 203rd St. all northbound lanes will be closed from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

NW 199th St: NW 14th to NW 27th Ave. all lanes will be closed in both directions 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

FL Turnpike: Both Exit 2X ramps and Turnpike Access Rd. at NW 199th St. will be closed all day.

Saturday Closures

NW 27th Ave: NW 191st St. to NW 203rd St. all northbound lanes will be closed from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

NW 199 St: NW 14th to NW 27th Ave. all lanes will be closed in both directions from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

FL Turnpike: Both Exit 2X ramps and Turnpike Access Rd. at NW 199th St. will be closed all day.

Sunday Closures

NW 27th Ave: NW 191st St to NW 203rd St. all northbound lanes will be closed from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

NW 199 St: NW 14th to NW 27th. Ave all lanes will be closed in both directions 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

FL Turnpike: Both Exit 2X ramps and Turnpike Access Rd. at NW 199th St. will be closed until 10 p.m.

Click Here for information on parking at the event.

