Street closures around Hard Rock Stadium for Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix weekend
MIAMI - The Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix roars into Miami Gardens this weekend.
The city and event organizers say there will be a higher-than-normal traffic volume in and around Hard Rock Stadium.
There are also street closures to facilitate the event.
Friday Closures
- NW 27th Ave: NW 191st St. to NW 203rd St. all northbound lanes will be closed from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- NW 199th St: NW 14th to NW 27th Ave. all lanes will be closed in both directions 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- FL Turnpike: Both Exit 2X ramps and Turnpike Access Rd. at NW 199th St. will be closed all day.
Saturday Closures
- NW 27th Ave: NW 191st St. to NW 203rd St. all northbound lanes will be closed from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- NW 199 St: NW 14th to NW 27th Ave. all lanes will be closed in both directions from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- FL Turnpike: Both Exit 2X ramps and Turnpike Access Rd. at NW 199th St. will be closed all day.
Sunday Closures
- NW 27th Ave: NW 191st St to NW 203rd St. all northbound lanes will be closed from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- NW 199 St: NW 14th to NW 27th. Ave all lanes will be closed in both directions 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- FL Turnpike: Both Exit 2X ramps and Turnpike Access Rd. at NW 199th St. will be closed until 10 p.m.
Click Here for information on parking at the event.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.