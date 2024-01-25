Street closures announced for Sunday's Miami Marathon

MIAMI - The Miami Marathon will take place this Sunday, January 28, 2024.

Officials announced that a counterflow will start on Friday, along Biscayne Boulevard from SE 2nd Street to NE 2nd Street within the southbound lanes, with street closures occurring on event day, Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 5 AM.

All counterflow and closures will reopen by 5:00 PM.

These are the streets that will be affected:

Friday, January 26th, at 10:00 AM: Biscayne Boulevard between SE 2nd Street and NE 2nd Street will be partially closed to allow the implementation of the finish line. The northbound lanes of the boulevard will be closed, implementing a counter flow. All traffic entering Biscayne Boulevard at Chopin Plaza will be re-routed to the southbound lanes at SE 1st Street until NE 2nd Street, where the counter-flow will return to its normal traffic patterns.

Saturday, January 27th, at 8:00 AM: All northbound traffic entering Biscayne Boulevard at Chopin Plaza will be re-routed westbound on SE 2nd Street. Southbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard will be detoured at NE 1st Street and re-routed west and may continue south on SE 2nd Avenue. This will close the Boulevard north and south from NE 1st Street to SE 1st Street.

Sunday, January 28th, at 5:00 AM: Road closures for the event will begin city wide and will re-open at approximately 2:00 PM, following the tail of the race passing. Shortly after the last participant finishes the race, all road closures except for Biscayne Boulevard counter-flow will re-open. The Biscayne Boulevard counter-flow is estimated to be opened at approximately 5:00 PM.

Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes if they need to travel in the vicinity. City of Miami Police Officers will be placed along the closure to provide any assistance.

Click here to check out the course map.