Streaky Florida Panthers look to get right this week, CBS News Miami's Steve Goldstein

SUNRISE - After a nine-game winning streak, the Florida Panthers were feeling good, healthy, and playing well in all facets of the game.

However, they are now 0-2-2 since the win streak, with all four games played at home and playing without Aleksander Barkov. There is one week left until the All-Star break, and from the goal out, the Panthers look to improve to pick up points this week. They want to keep their comfortable lead over the non-playoff teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Barkov Factor

Captain Aleksander Barkov will not play in Monday's game at Nashville, his third consecutive missed game. He has a lower body injury that the Panthers do not want to take any chances with. Barkov will not play until he's 100 percent. The hope is that comes Wednesday at home against Arizona.

Lundell Steps Up

Without Barkov, 22-year-old Anton Lundell has seen his role increase and he has responded in a big way. Lundell had a goal and an assist last game, and he played 20 minutes. He has three points in his last two games and has won a remarkable 21 of 25 faceoffs over the last three. All of it is very encouraging from the 2020 first round draft pick. The Panthers need Lundell to continue to develop. His defense is solid and now the offense is picking up.

PK Stunner

It was a shocking scene Friday night when the Minnesota Wild came to town and scored a franchise-record of five power play goals. The Panther penalty kill has been terrific this season and a catalyst to the winning streak. A combination of faceoff losses, not getting saves, the absence of Aleksander Barkov, and the Panthers taking too many penalties were all contributing factors.

Reunion in Nashville

Andrew Brunette is in his first year as head coach of the Predators. Of course, Brunette was with the Panthers under coach Joel Quenneville and took over early in the 2021-22 season when Quenneville was forced to step away. Brunette coached the President's Trophy season and the first-round playoff win against Washington. But the Panthers were then swept by Tampa Bay, and general manager Bill Zito decided that the team needed an experienced head man behind the bench.

Enter Paul Maurice. He guided the Panthers to the Stanley Cup Final last year, and for the first portion of this season, the Panthers have been near the top of the NHL standings. Brunette landed on his feet, getting a deserved full-time head coaching chance. His Predators are holding down the final wild card spot in the Western Conference.