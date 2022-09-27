Watch CBS News
Storm preparation pays off for Broward with less flooding

By Joan Murray

Hurricane Ian effects in Broward County
FORT LAUDERDALE - As Hurricane Ian barrels toward Florida's west coast Tuesday, the outer bands of the storm pelted parts of Broward County.

On and off rain showers all day led to some localized flooding like the intersection of NE 9th Street and A1A on Fort Lauderdale beach.

The intersection has flooded before and businesses south of the intersection say it does deter customers because water covers the sidewalk and steps.

"It will probably take a couple of days to clear," said worker Katie Ewing. 

Broward Mayor Michael Udine said Tuesday that the county had been preparing for the storm for days.   

Crews cleared storm drains of debris and the South Florida Water Management District lowered canals countywide so excess rainwater would have somewhere to go and not overflow. 

Some coastal neighborhoods saw minor flooding. 

Some of the streets on Las Olas, west of the Intracostal Waterway had ankle-deep flooding after steady downpours Tuesday morning into the afternoon.

Resident Eav Baer showed us how her pool was neatly overflowing.

Many businesses along the beach areas of Broward were shuttered Tuesday as the rain and wind kept people indoors. 

 CBS 4 spoke to a couple visiting from Pittsburgh.

"We are fortunate considering what's happening in the rest of the state," said visitor Christie Kelley.  

