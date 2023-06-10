Stolen vehicle crash in Miami Springs leaves one dead, one transported, police say

MIAMI SPRINGS -- A stolen vehicle chase by the Miami Springs Police Department ended tragically as the driver lost control, crashing into a utility pole and resulting in a fatality, according to police.

According to the Miami Springs Police Department, officers attempted to stop the driver, who was accompanied by a passenger, as they headed westbound on NW 36 Street.

The driver fled and lost control at NW 66 Avenue, where the vehicle struck a utility pole.

Fire rescue pronounced the driver of the vehicle deceased at the scene and transported the passenger to Ryder Trauma in stable condition.

The Miami-Dade Police Department, Traffic Homicide Bureau have taken lead of the investigation.