Stolen vehicle crash in Miami Springs leaves one dead, one transported, police say

MIAMI SPRINGS -- A stolen vehicle chase by the Miami Springs Police Department ended tragically as the driver lost control, crashing into a utility pole and resulting in a fatality, according to police.

According to the Miami Springs Police Department, officers attempted to stop the driver, who was accompanied by a passenger, as they headed westbound on NW 36 Street.

The driver fled and lost control at NW 66 Avenue, where the vehicle struck a utility pole.   

Fire rescue pronounced the driver of the vehicle deceased at the scene and transported the passenger to Ryder Trauma in stable condition.

The Miami-Dade Police Department, Traffic Homicide Bureau have taken lead of the investigation.

First published on June 10, 2023 / 9:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

