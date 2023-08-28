Still Marching – 60 Years since the March on Washington

MIAMI - It's been 60 years since Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said the immortal words, "I Have a Dream" before hundreds of thousands of people who marched on Washington for civil rights. As we commemorate this landmark anniversary, we look at the role South Florida played.

Attorney John Due and his late wife Patricia were active members of CORE (Congress of Racial Equality). They left Miami on a locomotive referred to then as a 'freedom train' heading to the District of Columbia.

Due still has his actual ticket to the march that was given to him 60 years ago. He says, "Patricia (and I) were able to enjoy it because of our politics." Adding, "That was August the 28th, 1963, we were in the reserve section because we were, you know, honored people to be there."

Due recounts the many people who took to the podium, including a soon-to-be Congressman representing Georgia's 5th district." John Lewis and others of the younger generation, you know, in their twenties were angry, but Martin Luther King had more than just anger. It was, of a form of love that he had for America, that America could change its ways and that's what 'I Have a Dream' was about."

Dr. King wrote several versions of what was originally called, 'Normalcy, Never Again.' One of those versions was written at the Historic Hampton House in Miami. Dr. King practiced the speech on a patio stoop, he paced back and forth rehearsing. We now call it the 'I Have a Dream' speech.

(Source: soflahistory.blogspot.com )

Dr. Enid Pinkney helped save the Historic Hampton House. Segregation left few places where African Americans could stay in South Florida. This was Dr. King's favorite. Pictures still on display capture Dr. King enjoying time in the pool. He also had a favorite room. Dr. Pinkney remembers the stories told about the speech recited at the Historic Hampton House. "He did say it at the Hampton House before he said it in Washington, DC. Now we know that's true because A.D. Moore, was Miami president of CORE (and he) said that."

Pinkney says Miami's politics and the work of people like John Due and his wife Patricia had an influence on the speech. "It was during the days of segregation and of course the strategies, the various strategies that Martin Luther King planned with CORE. The CORE organization helped to integrate Miami."

Pinkney didn't attend the march but what happened that day would stay with her – and so many others. "We were so proud of Dr. King. We were so proud that we had a Black man who had the courage to say to America that we need to change and that this country needs to change, and we need to treat all Americans as equal and as first-class citizens."

Due says the speech was one of inclusion. "Doctor King's dream was a dream, but it's in everyone."

The Historic Hampton House recently became a National Historic Landmark in part because it's one of the places King wrote the 'I Have a Dream' speech. It is open for tours. The Historic Hampton House is located 4240 NW 27th Ave in Miami's Brownsville neighborhood. You can call them at 305-638-5800 to schedule your appointment.

For more information, you can find them on the web at historichamptonhouse.org or email them at info@historichamptonhouse.org.