CBS4's Steve Goldstein on the Dolphins' shuffle off to Buffalo

MIAMI GARDENS - The Miami Dolphins are bringing all the warm gear they have for Saturday night's showdown in western New York against the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins won the first meeting back in September in the sweatbox that was Hard Rock Stadium that day. It will the opposite Saturday night.

Tua Bounce Back

After two subpar games Tua Tagovailoa, who has had a great season, is the man on the spot. He needs to come up with a strong effort in a very tough spot. Tua is more than capable but has to prove it. He wasn't close to the high bar he has set in the last two games in California.

What's On The Line

The season isn't on the line but it's close. An 8-3 record has turned into 8-5 and the Dolphins are facing must win games down the stretch. A win in Buffalo would put the team in great playoff shape, and make life much easier in the final few games. It's the same storyline as the last two weeks where a win allows for some wiggle room.

Big Effort

It is not Tua that needs to come up with a big game. There are many veterans on this team, some who have been around for a long time on defense, that need to show they can make big plays in a big game like this on the road. The defense, despite numerous injuries in the secondary, did enough to keep the team in the last two games. They'll need more than that Saturday against Josh Allen. There will have to be some big plays made and takeaways to win.

Post Buffalo

Three games remain after Saturday, starting with Christmas day against the Green Bay Packers. It's followed by another cold weather road game at New England Patriots and the season ends at home against the New YorkJets. The good news, in year one under Mike McDaniel the Dolphins control their destiny and are in a good spot, right now. The bad news, three of the games left are in the division against teams firmly in the playoff hunt. This is what players go through off season workouts, mini-camps, and the sweat of training camp for, meaningful late season games. Well, those games are here, for the Dolphins to take.