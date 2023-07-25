Statewide sweep nabs hemp products aimed at children

TALLAHASSEE -- The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said Tuesday that a week-long inspection sweep of businesses uncovered 68,689 packages of hemp-extract products --- some with euphoric, high-potency THC --- marketed toward children.

The sweep, dubbed "Operation Kandy Krush," was conducted at 475 businesses in 37 counties.

Packages marketed toward children were found at 134 establishments, said Aaron Keller, a department spokesman.

A state law (SB 1676) that went into effect July 1 includes prohibiting sale of hemp-extract products intended for human ingestion to anyone under age 21.

The sale of hemp-extract products that could be inhaled was already prohibited.

The new law also requires that packaging not be considered attractive to children.

That means products can't be shaped like humans, cartoons or animals or manufactured in a way that leads to them looking like popular candy. Selling such products can lead to second-degree misdemeanor charges. Second violations within a year can draw first-degree misdemeanor charges.