State senator speaks about what's next for abortion in Florida

MIAMI — This week, the Florida Supreme Court said the state privacy provision of the state constitution does not protect a woman's right to have an abortion.

Because of that ruling, Florida's six-week abortion ban will take effect on May 1. But, the court also agreed to allow a constitutional amendment protecting abortion in the state in the November ballot. CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede talks to State Senator Lauren Book about what it all means.

Guest: State Sen. Lauren Book/D-Broward County