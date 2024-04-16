State Senator Shevrin Jones seeks to lead Miami-Dade Dems

TALLAHASSEE -- State Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-Miami Gardens, said Tuesday he will seek to become Miami-Dade County Democratic chairman and guide the county party through this fall's elections.

Jones announced his candidacy for the post after Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried led recent efforts to oust former county Chairman Robert Dempster.

Jones said in an announcement that if he is elected chairman, he will serve in the post through the end of the year.

"We've seen what happens when we don't invest in robust, focused outreach and take communities for granted," Jones said in a prepared statement.

"This moment calls for a reset for our Miami-Dade County party so that we can re-elect Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and re-elect President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to finish the job."

"That starts with a willingness to step up, show up and listen to voters' concerns."

"I'm committed to learning from past mistakes and working with organizers across the county as we rebuild and register voters, bring disengaged people back into the fold, engage with candidates in every corner of Miami-Dade and increase Democratic turnout this fall."

The announcement said a vote will be held April 26. Jones was elected to the Senate in 2020 after serving eight years in the House.