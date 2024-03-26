Watch CBS News
Local News

State regulators approve $5 million FPL settlement

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSEE - State regulators Tuesday approved a settlement that will lead to Florida Power & Light providing a $5 million credit to customers in a case involving what are known as "replacement" power costs because of outages at nuclear plants.

The Florida Public Service Commission signed off on the settlement reached by FPL and the state Office of Public Counsel, which represents consumers in utility issues. It stems from unplanned outages from 2020 to 2022 at FPL's Turkey Point and St. Lucie nuclear plants.

In addition to providing a $5 million credit, Public Counsel Walt Trierweiler said the settlement will benefit customers because of improvements to the performance of nuclear plants.

"The outcome is a win-win for the customers and the utility," he said.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on March 26, 2024 / 11:49 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.