State bill would require bloggers who write about Gov. DeSantis, other elected officials to register

TALLAHASSEE -- A state lawmaker has authored a bill that would require bloggers who write about Gov. Ron DeSantis or other Florida elected officials to register with the state.

If approved by the legislature and signed into law by the governor, SB 1316, which was introduced by Republican State Sen. Jason Brodeur, would impose fines on bloggers who fail to register with the state.

The law would mandate that the bloggers disclose how much money they are being paid for their posts.

The bloggers would also have to file regular reports to update the status of their original posts if additions were made.

The proposed legislation has drawn complaints from some online bloggers who have said it runs afoul of the First Amendment, which guarantees freedom on the press and does not allow encroachment on most written activities.

Brodeur, who represents Lake Mary in Central Florida, justified the legislation during an interview with Florida Politics Brodeur, saying online bloggers are essentially "professional electioneers."

"If lobbyists have to register and report, why shouldn't paid bloggers?" he said during the interview.

Under the terms of the bill, those who fail to register could face a late fee of $25 per day and up to $2,500.

The measure also would require the blogger to pay within 25 days unless the person files an appeal with the state Ethics Commission.