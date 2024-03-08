Starbucks launches two lavender flavored drinks for Spring

MIAMI - Spring is less than two weeks away and Starbucks is welcoming the season with two new lavender-flavored drinks.

The iced lavender cream oat milk matcha features matcha and oat milk over ice, topped with lavender cream cold foam.

The iced lavender oat milk latte features Starbucks blonde espresso with oat milk, ice, and notes of lavender.

Patrick Penny, a lead beverage developer at Starbucks, said the new lavender flavor was a popular request from Starbucks employees and at the original store in Seattle's Pike Place Market and other nearby Heritage Market stores where they served a specialty Market Latte with a lavender honey syrup created by store partners in 2023.

"Partners (employees) have been asking us to introduce lavender, and it's a concept we've been working on for some time now," he said in a statement on the company's website. "We're hoping to have captured the feeling of springtime with this flavor."

The new beverages are made with proprietary lavender powder.

"We found a powder to be the best expression of the subtle sweetness of lavender. It reminds me of lavender ice cream because of the light and soft vanilla flavor," said Penny.

The drinks are available for a limited time at US stores while supplies last.

