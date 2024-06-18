Stanley Cup there for the taking as Panthers go for clincher. CBS Miami's Steve Goldstein breaks it down.

SUNRISE - After 103 games over nine months the Panthers have arrived at a magical position. One more win clinches the first Stanley Cup in franchise history. The stage is set for Game 5 at Amerant Bank Arena with the Panthers leading the Edmonton Oilers three games the one. All that's left is the hardest game to win, the final one.

Bounce back

Things certainly didn't go the Panthers' way in their first chance to win a Stanley Cup. Edmonton avoided the embarrassment of the first Cup final sweep in 26 years by winning Game 4. The Panthers did not have their usual forecheck, defensive tightness, and quickness. The Oilers played like they had nothing to lose, making numerous stretch passes that connected and setting up goals. Connor McDavid got loose for 4 points in the blowout. The Panthers have been excellent all season long following a loss. They are four and one in the playoffs after losing and always quickly identify and correct what they need to.

Get to Oiler D

The Panthers are at their best when they're putting pressure on the opposing team's defenseman. That will be the task in Game 5, a strong forecheck that pins the Oilers in their own zone and doesn't allow the stretch passes that led to basically every goal last game.

Hockey heaven

South Florida is on fire for the Panthers. A packed house at Amerant Bank Arena watched Game 4. The game was in Edmonton. This team has caught the imagination of the market and fans lucky enough to be there for Game 5 could witness a pro South Florida team win a championship at home for just the fourth time ever.

Stars shine

This is the opportunity for Aleksander Barkov, Sergei Bobrovsky, and Matthew Tkachuk to cement their names in South Florida sports lore. The trio have become household names and inspired the Panthers to this point through their play and forms of leadership.

The time is now

Another trip back to Edmonton does not appeal to the Panthers to say the least. The opportunity of a lifetime is here in Game 5. Intense, inspired, tough hockey is this team's trademark. Three periods and 60 minutes are needed to hoist the cup. Expect them to get it done.