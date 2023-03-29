Stage set for final vote on Florida's controversial permitless carry gun bill

MIAMI - Gun owners in Florida may soon be able to carry concealed firearms without a license.

A controversial bill is moving through the state legislature and is expected to pass in the Senate this week. The law is being called permitless carry and would get rid of the requirement for a permit and training to carry a gun in the state of Florida.

It already passed in the House and could go up for a vote in the Senate as early as Thursday.

It's a contentious issue in a state where we've seen two deadly mass shootings and days ago we just saw another one in Nashville.

On Wednesday, the House and Senate bills will likely be turned into just one, setting the stage for the vote.

The bill calls for those who carry a firearm to have proper identification or be subject to a $25 fine.

Those against the legislation say lessening the requirements will make guns more accessible and put more lives in danger. Others argue if a criminal wants a gun bad enough they will get one regardless.

Former police officer Mark Sadolf said he believes gun safety comes down to proper training.

"Whether it's permitless carry or whether it was the original concealed weapons permit, there are enough people who can't shoot, can't handle a gun, or are unfamiliar with it to be a danger to themselves or others, so training is the number one thing," he said.

Patricia Oliver, who lost her son Joaquin in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, said she's against the proposed change. She said she's tired of living in fear when it comes to gun violence in this country.

"So we have to live with that fear forever? That's the new america? That's what we were dreaming about. Is this the American dream?" she asked.

If the bill is passed by the Senate, it will then head to Governor Ron DeSantis' desk. The governor has indicated in the past that he would sign it into law.