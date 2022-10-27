Speed limit reduced on section of Rickenbacker Causeway to help protect cyclists

MIAMI - In an effort to better protect cyclists and pedestrians on the Rickenbacker Causeway, a new speed limit went into effect on Thursday.

The speed limit of 45 mph on a stretch of the road has changed and now the speed limit is 40 mph throughout the causeway from the toll plaza to Calusa Circle

"This speed limit adjustment on the Rickenbacker will provide a safer environment for community members, cyclists, and safety advocates," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Levine Cava.

Over the summer the county's police and transportation departments conducted a pilot program and collected traffic data. They found the speed limit needed to be updated.

"I want to thank the mayor and her staff for listening to our request to reconsider raising the speed limit along the Rickenbacker Causeway, studying the issue in depth, and coming to the conclusion that a uniform 40mph speed limit along the entire roadway is a safe and reasonable speed," said Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey.

In addition, the first phase of safety enhancements located immediately west of the William Powell Bridge has been completed. These include limited access to the U-turn under the bridge and the installation of delineators that restrict vehicles from turning through the bike lane. The second phase of improvements, which will involve the elimination of conflict points east of the William Powell bridge, will get underway in the coming months.