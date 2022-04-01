Hurricane Prep For Condo Residents

MIAMI- (CBS4) - You might know the drill to prepare for hurricanes if you live in a house, but with thousands living in high-rise condos in South Florida, your needs to prepare for a hurricane might be a bit different.

Remember, the higher you live, the higher the winds will be. Shutters are essential to protecting property, and whatever you do can affect your neighbor next door. Any items left in your balcony can become a projectile that can cause serious damage to your condo and your neighbors'.

Also, when it comes to electricity, remember that not all buildings are equipped with power generators, so if you are disabled and can not go up and down multiple flights of stairs, you need to find another place to ride out the hurricane.