Special Florida legislative session sought on gun issues

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE - A Florida House Democrat on Wednesday launched a longshot effort to call a special legislative session to address gun-related issues after recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y. Rep. Joe Geller, D-Aventura, submitted a letter to Secretary of State Cord Byrd that was an initial step in seeking to call a special session. 

If 20 percent of the members of the Legislature submit written support for Geller's proposal, the House and Senate would then be polled about holding a special session. 

If 60 percent of the members of each chamber agree, a special session would be convened. 

Such efforts to force special sessions on other issues have failed in the past. 

Geller's letter called for addressing issues such as high-capacity rifle magazines, universal background checks and expanded "red flag" laws.

First published on June 2, 2022 / 11:25 AM

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

