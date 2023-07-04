Sparklers are pretty but should be kept out of kids' hands

MIAMI - The Fourth of July is here and the celebrations often include fireworks. For children, that often means waving sparklers in the air.

Alex Hoehn-Saric, the Chair of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, said sparklers may be fun and pretty to look at, but, he warns, they burn hot and fast.

"Sparklers look great but they are actually extremely dangerous because they do burn at temperatures at 2,000 degrees, which is as hot as a blow torch," he said.

New data from the Consumer Product Safety Commission finds sparklers were associated with an estimated 600 emergency department-treated injuries last year.

"It is the number one cause of injury for children under 5 when it comes to fireworks. Some of the burns that we see are horrific, and so it's really important to keep them out of the hands of children. Any fireworks, but particularly sparklers," said Hoehn-Saric.

A C.S. Mott Children's Hospital Poll conducted last year shows 63% of parents of children ages six to 10 and 38% of parents of children three to five have celebrations that include sparklers. If you're going to let children use them, experts caution it's critical to teach kids to hold the sparkler an arm's length away. Consider a child's age and maturity, including their ability to follow rules to stay safe. Also, it's also important to only light one at a time.