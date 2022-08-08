Southwest Miami-Dade shooting critically injures teen
MIAMI - A teen was shot overnight in southwest Miami-Dade.
Miami-Dade police said officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found a 16-year-old had been shot near 107th Avenue and SW 171st Street.
The teen was taken by family members to Jackson South Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.
Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.
