Southwest flight to Austin returned to Fort Lauderdale after bird strike

Southwest flight to Austin returned to Fort Lauderdale after plane struck a bird

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Southwest Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale to Austin, Texas returned to South Florida after the plane struck a bird.

Southwest Flight 1416, which was scheduled to depart at 10:30 a.m., took off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International at 11:18 a.m., according to the flight tracking website FlightRadar24. It was scheduled to land in Austin at 1:14 p.m.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said that shortly after 11:30 a.m. they were informed of the bird strike. A non-emergency was declared and fire crews were sent to the airport.

The plane landed safely just before noon with fire crews on the tarmac as a precaution.

The airline has not said where the bird struck or if there was any damage to the plane.