2 workers hurt during crane accident that resulted in closure of southbound lanes of I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Two workers were hurt along with three firefighters and a police officer responding to the scene after an accident Monday morning that involved a huge construction crane performing work on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

The accident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 between Sunrise and Broward boulevards.

One of the construction workers was critically injured while another one was listed in stable condition. Three firefighters and a police officer involved in a crash while responding to the scene were taking to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, authorities said.

Officials said the incident occurred when  a crane lifting some pilings toppled over when the ground underneath shifted.

Two workers who were on the crane plunged 30 feet to the ground.

The accident occurred during the mid-morning commute and resulted in lengthy traffic gridlock with some motorists reporting being stuck for up to an hour in bumper-to-bumper gridlock.

It was not immediately clear when the lanes would reopen. 

Motorists were urged to avoid the area.

Motorists could take the Florida Turnpike to avoid delays from the accident.

First published on December 5, 2022 / 11:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

