Watch CBS News
Local News

Southbound I-95 shut down at Ives Dairy Road due to carjacking suspect in car

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Southbound I-95 shut down at Ives Dairy Road due to police investigation
Southbound I-95 shut down at Ives Dairy Road due to police investigation 01:09

MIAMI - Southbound I-95 is shut down from Hallandale Beach Blvd. to Turnpike/Golden Glades for a police investigation.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, just before midnight on Monday, a man carjacked a woman at gunpoint near the 2700 block of South State Road 7 in West Park.

An alert was issued over the police radio. Once the vehicle was spotted, the sheriff's office said there was a pursuit that spanned Broward and Miami-Dade and involved Miami-Dade police.

According to investigators, shortly before 3 a.m. on Tuesday, the vehicle crashed on the off-ramp from I-95 to Miami Gardens Drive. The driver then barricaded himself inside and refused to come out.  

That ramp is closed as is the on-ramp at Miami Gardens Drive and the on-ramp from Ives Dairy Road.

Southbound traffic is being diverted off the highway at Ives Dairy Road.

The best alternates for drivers are US-1, State Road 441, and the Turnpike.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

John MacLauchlan
john-maclauchlan-600x450.jpg

John MacLauchlan joined the CBSMiami.com digital team in February 2007.

First published on April 2, 2024 / 6:32 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.