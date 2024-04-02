Southbound I-95 shut down at Ives Dairy Road due to carjacking suspect in car

Southbound I-95 shut down at Ives Dairy Road due to police investigation

MIAMI - Southbound I-95 is shut down from Hallandale Beach Blvd. to Turnpike/Golden Glades for a police investigation.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, just before midnight on Monday, a man carjacked a woman at gunpoint near the 2700 block of South State Road 7 in West Park.

An alert was issued over the police radio. Once the vehicle was spotted, the sheriff's office said there was a pursuit that spanned Broward and Miami-Dade and involved Miami-Dade police.

According to investigators, shortly before 3 a.m. on Tuesday, the vehicle crashed on the off-ramp from I-95 to Miami Gardens Drive. The driver then barricaded himself inside and refused to come out.

That ramp is closed as is the on-ramp at Miami Gardens Drive and the on-ramp from Ives Dairy Road.

Southbound traffic is being diverted off the highway at Ives Dairy Road.

The best alternates for drivers are US-1, State Road 441, and the Turnpike.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.