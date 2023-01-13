South Miami Police tie suspect to 14 burglaries, robberies

SOUTH MIAMI - New surveillance video shows a violent home burglary in South Miami and now police say one of the suspects who was captured is a serial burglar tied to 14 burglaries and robberies in Miami-Dade and Broward.

South Miami Police Sergeant Fernando Bosch tells CBS4's Peter D'Oench that the surveillance video from January 7th shows two men "violently trying to get into a home."

Bosch says they are captured on camera using a boulder and a wooden plank to break into the home while a family was inside. One suspect gets inside but takes off after an alarm goes off. They eventually steal a car before leaving.

Bosch said "They were trying to steal a Mercedes Benz which they did. They were trying to look for the keys to a Bentley that was parked right next to the Mercedes Benz. This is very concerning because a couple was in the house with their children including an infant and if the alarm hadn't gone off who knows what would have happened."

Bosch said 19-year-old Joshua Reed of Lauderdale Lakes was captured. An arrest affidavit said he was actually out on pre-trial release from Broward for burglary and grand theft and was wearing an ankle monitor.

"So far he is tied to about 14 cases and the investigation is ongoing," said Bosch "My first concern is that he was out on pre-trial release from similar cases and he didn't care that he was wearing an ankle monitor and he continued to commit crimes. I am satisfied that he is off the street."

Bosch said he knew of 4 cases in South Miami, 4 in Pinecrest, 2 in Coral Gables, 2 in Miami and one in Miami as well as cases in Broward.

He said the other cities were part of the effort, in this case, lead by a Coral Gables police task force aimed at curbing home burglaries.

"We worked long and hard on this case and we are glad he is behind bars," said Bosch. "Now we need to find the others involved."

He said there were at least 4 people involved in the January 7th burglary.

The homeowner told CBS4 that he did not want to say anything right now.

Anyone with information that can help South Miami Police should call them or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).