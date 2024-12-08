Watch CBS News
Teenager shot and killed at South Miami apartment complex, at least 2 people in custody, police say

MIAMI — A teenager is dead and at least two people are in custody after a shooting occurred at a South Miami apartment complex on Sunday evening, police said.

South Miami Police told CBS News Miami that the shooting happened at 5944 SW 64th St., where the teen was shot and killed.

Miami-Dade Police told CBS News Miami that there are suspects in custody following a chase and bailout at the Target near 104th Street off Dixie Highway. Police have not specified the number of suspects but initial reports said there were at least two people involved.

No charges have been filed yet and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Hunter Geisel

Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.

