South Miami students back in class after temporarily evacuating over bomb threat

MIAMI - A South Miami school was temporarily evacuated after a threat was made.

South Miami police said someone called in a bomb threat to Somerset Academy Charter South Miami, at 5876 Southwest 68th Street.

The school was evacuated and an explosive-sniffing K9 was brought in to search the school.

The school also notified parents of what was happening.

"This message is to inform you that our school received an anonymous phone call related to a bomb threat at our school.

We immediately evacuated the school. Students and staff are all safe in the South Miami Community Center. We are working on making sure students are comfortable. They will be provided with lunch and activities while there.

South Miami Police and the Miami Dade County Police are working in conjunction to assess the situation. They will advise us when it is safe to re-enter our building."

South Miami police said a young male called around 9:30 a.m. and spoke with a secretary. He told her there were bombs in the school.

When asked where they were, he replied "You don't need to know that. Everybody is gonna die."

Police traced the number and found it was not local.

After a thorough search, no explosives were found.

The all-clear was given just after 11 a.m. and students and staff were allowed to return to the building.