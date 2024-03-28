Watch CBS News
South Miami assisted living facility worker charged with elderly abuse

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Grandma allegedly hit on lower back area by ALF employee
Miami assisted living facility employee charged with abuse 00:18

MIAMI - An employee of a South Miami assisted living facility was arrested Monday after she reportedly struck a resident.

According to police, Tiffany Ramos told them that her grandmother was abused and physically beaten by her caretaker, 77-year-old Josephine Gurri.

Ramos said that a previous caretaker had sent her a video that showed Gurri striking the woman on her lower back and buttocks.

Ramos' mother told investigators that the alleged battery had occurred earlier this month but the previous caretaker sent them the video last Tuesday, March 19th.

Gurri was taken into custody at her home and has been charged with elderly abuse. 

