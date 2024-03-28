South Miami assisted living facility worker charged with elderly abuse

Grandma allegedly hit on lower back area by ALF employee

MIAMI - An employee of a South Miami assisted living facility was arrested Monday after she reportedly struck a resident.

According to police, Tiffany Ramos told them that her grandmother was abused and physically beaten by her caretaker, 77-year-old Josephine Gurri.

Ramos said that a previous caretaker had sent her a video that showed Gurri striking the woman on her lower back and buttocks.

Ramos' mother told investigators that the alleged battery had occurred earlier this month but the previous caretaker sent them the video last Tuesday, March 19th.

Gurri was taken into custody at her home and has been charged with elderly abuse.