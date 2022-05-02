Watch CBS News
Two South Floridians Scored A Million Dollars Each Playing Florida Lottery Scratch Off Game

/ CBS Miami

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) - Two South Floridians who played the Florida Lottery's 500X THE CASH scratch-off game won a million dollars each.

Rene Garcia, 51, of Miramar, and John Kennedy, 52, of Lantana, each chose to receive their winnings in a one-time lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Garcia purchased her winning ticket at a Publix on Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines. Kennedy bought his ticket at a Chevron gas station on Hypoluxo Road in Lake Worth.

Each retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million, the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

First published on May 2, 2022 / 1:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

