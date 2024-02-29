South Florida's warm and humid weather has arrived

MIAMI - Warm and humid weather has arrived and will be sticking around for the next week.

Temperatures will be near 70 degrees each morning and top out just above 80 degrees early afternoon. As the breeze picks up from the south to the southeast, more moisture will move into South Florida not only making it feel a bit humid but also increasing shower chances over the weekend.

Rain returns NEXT Weather

A stronger southeast breeze Thursday and Friday will keep smoke from inland fires moving inland away from the metro areas each afternoon. At night, a calmer breeze may allow the smoke to settle near the surface and creep east just a bit moving towards inland metro areas in Miami-Dade. The breeze will pick up out of the east each afternoon over the weekend and throughout next week.

A stronger breeze will lead to rougher surf and hazardous seas over the weekend and early next week.