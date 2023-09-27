South Florida's soggy weather will last into the weekend

MIAMI - A wet Wednesday ahead with another round of scattered storms.

There is a level 1 threat for excessive rainfall on with the potential of flooding in spots. Minor saltwater coastal flooding will be possible around high tide times due to the King Tides and the upcoming full moon on Friday.

Keep an umbrella handy NEXT Weather

South Florida woke to passing showers, expect on and off again rain throughout the day.

We are stuck with the wet and unsettled weather pattern for the rest of the week and into the weekend as the rain chance remains high. Keep your umbrella close as we'll see scattered storms every day.

Highs will remain near 90 degrees.